Audi reveals new S3 with 306bhp

Motors | Published:

Firm’s small sporty model revealed in hatchback and saloon forms.

Audi S3 Sportback

Audi has revealed the new S3 in hatchback and saloon form, with a sharp new look and more power.

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre petrol engine making 306bhp and 400Nm of torque, and it can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 155mph. It also comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, which gets new dynamic handling control for improved performance.

The body is lowered 15mm as standard, while an optional S sport suspension is available as an upgrade, with damper control on request.

Audi S3 Sportback
(Audi)

The updated styling follows Audi’s latest trend of having aggressive front end designs with sharp angles and a large single-frame grille, while the S model gets large air inlets and aluminium-look mirror housings and at the rear there’s a large diffuser and four exhaust tips.

There are also optional Matrix LED headlights, while the daytime running lights are a pixel array of 15 LED segments.

Inside, standard equipment includes aluminium or carbon inlays, sports seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment display, and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The latter can be replaced with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system for an extra cost.

The infotainment system is the firm’s third-generation set-up, which is said to be 10 times more powerful than its predecessor and has an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot.

Prices for the Sportback start at £37,900 while the saloon is priced from £38,465. Order books open this week with first deliveries expected in the autumn, while a more highly specified Vorsprung edition is due later in the year.

Motors

