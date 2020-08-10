Maserati announces new Trofeo models

Maserati has unveiled new high-performance Trofeo versions of its Ghibli and Quattroporte models.

Both utilise the same 3.8-litre V8 engine with 572bhp, allowing both to crack a top speed of 203mph. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

A new driving mode – called Corsa – has been included in both cars too, sharpening throttle response and allowing for even quicker gearshifts. It also stiffens the suspension and allows the exhaust system to become even more vocal.

The Quattroporte Trofeo uses a powerful V8 engine

The Trofeo-badged Ghibli will manage the 0-60mph sprint in four seconds, while the larger Quattroporte Trofeo takes just over the four-second mark. The pair join the existing Levante Trofeo SUV which has been a part of the firm’s range for a year, but has been tweaked to coincide with the introduction of these new models.

The Ghibli Trofeo aims to rivals the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C63

Each car also gets an extensive visual upgrade over the regular models, with aerodynamic tweaks and large 21-inch alloy wheels giving the pair a distinctly muscular look.

Inside, both the Ghibli and Quattroporte benefit from a range of sporty touches such as performance seats and contrast piping. The pair also benefit from Maserati’s latest infotainment system which is accessed via a new 10.1-inch screen in the middle of the dash.

Both cars are available to order now, with the Ghibli priced from £103,890 and the Quattroporte from £126,890.