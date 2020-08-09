Menu

Advertising

BMW announces further details about new 545e plug-in hybrid

Motors | Published:

The new six-cylinder plug-in hybrid joins the 530e in the 5 Series line-up

BMW 530e

BMW has revealed further details about its upcoming six-cylinder 545e plug-in hybrid.

Joining the four-cylinder 530e, which has been on sale since 2017 and was BMW’s most popular electrified model last year, the 545e is the first hybrid six-cylinder powertrain to feature in a 5 Series.

While announced at the unveiling of the facelifted 5 Series back in May, no details were unveiled about the new plug-in hybrid model.

BMW Hybrid
(BMW)

However, BMW has now announced full details about the 545e, which will feature a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine mated to a 12kWh battery and electric motor. Power is delivered to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

That combination produces 389bhp and 600Nm of torque, which enables a 0-60mph time of just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 155mph, or 87mph on electricity. That makes it the quickest BMW plug-in hybrid currently available.

With a 34-mile electric range, it also means the 545e can return up to 166mpg, along with CO2 emissions ranging between 38g/km and 54g/km.

Advertising

The latest BMW 5 Series benefits from refreshed styling, including a slimmer and wider front grille, along with a larger 12.3-inch media system and new connectivity and driver assistance technologies.

Elsewhere in the plug-in hybrid range, the smaller 530e will also be available as a Touring (estate) for the first time, as pre-facelift it was only offered as a saloon. The 545e will just be available as a four-door.

No prices have yet been given for the 545e, but expect it to cost around £60,000 by the time it arrives in showrooms in November.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News