Drivers to take 45m day trips in August as staycation season takes off

Motorists in the UK will take 45 million day trips in August as people avoid travelling abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey of almost 1,500 drivers on behalf of RAC Breakdown found that 28 per cent are planning to take more day trips than last year, with 49 per cent saying they plan to take at least one day trip this month.

The figures don’t include people who are planning overnight stays, indicating that holiday traffic volumes could be even higher than predicted.

However, the survey also suggests many are still apprehensive about travelling during the pandemic, with 38 per cent of people who normally take August day trips planning not to do so this year.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Our research shows that August is set to be a massive month for day trips as families look to try to make the most of what’s left of the school holidays and pack in some family fun now the lockdown has been eased.

“With forecasters also predicting a sustained period of hot weather for many southern parts of the UK, it could well tempt even higher numbers to get out and about at the last minute.

“Drivers setting out on longer trips should make sure they check their cars are in good working order. It’s important to check the oil and coolant levels and that tyres are pumped up to the correct pressures and have sufficient tread.

“If cars are overdue for their services, we strongly recommend getting them booked in as soon as possible to help reduce the chances of suffering an unwanted breakdown mid-journey.

“We’re also encouraging drivers whose vehicles may have had their MOT due date extended during the pandemic to get them booked in well ahead of their new due dates to avoid the rush likely to occur from October when the first extended MOTs will need to be carried out.”