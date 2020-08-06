Kia ramps up e-Niro availability to meet demand

Kia has increased availability of the e-Niro as it works to significantly reduce the wait times for buyers of the electric crossover.

The model has received plenty of praise from the media, but the South Korean firm has struggled to meet demand from buyers since it was launched in 2018.

In 2019, an investigation into electric vehicle delivery times found many customers were waiting months to collect a car, with some Hyundai and Kia dealers reporting a wait of up to 12 months.

(Kia)

With dealers open again following the coronavirus pandemic, Kia says it delivered more e-Niros in July than it did through all of 2019.

Kia now promises the shortest lead times since the car went on sale, saying those ordering a vehicle now can expect to take delivery in time for the new ‘70’ registration plate in September.

As well as the increased e-Niro supply, Kia has also upped the UK allocation of the new Soul EV.

Advertising

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia Motors UK, said: “The Niro family has brought increased variance, style and eco credentials to our UK product offering. With the additional e-Niro availability coming to our shores it places our dealer partners in a better position to satisfy the huge demand we have received for the vehicle.

“What’s more, the recently launched Soul EV adds to this ability to give our customers what they want, when they want it.”

The top-spec Kia e-Niro uses a 201bhp electric motor, and has an official range of 282 miles between charges. Prices start at £29,595 after the plug-in car grant for the ‘2’ trim with 180 miles of range, while the top-spec model starts at £36,145 after the grant.