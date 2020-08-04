Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series goes on sale for £335,000

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has gone on sale in the UK, with a hefty price tag of £335,000.

Under the bonnet sits the most powerful production V8 the firm has ever produced. The 4.0-litre engine makes 720bhp and 800Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of three seconds and a top speed of 201mph.

(Mercedes-AMG)

The model is road legal, but takes its design cues from the firm’s GT3 race car, and as such is considered more appropriate for track days than daily driving duties. It gets a large rear spoiler and diffuser to improve downforce, while a carbon-fibre roof and boot lid contribute to this being the lightest GT yet.

Other equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch alloy wheels at the rear, with high-performance composite brakes and black brake callipers. It also gets carbon-fibre front wings with wheel arch ventilation, an adjustable front diffuser, carbon-fibre bonnet elements, and an exhaust system made from thin-walled stainless steel.

[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 12,8 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 292 g/km | https://t.co/N3yzMZnXAL] Racecar performance made for the open road – experience the untamed power of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. #BlackSeries pic.twitter.com/M2HIaStGGY — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) August 2, 2020

It’s available with the AMG Track Package as standard, which includes a titanium roll bar and four-point seat belts, but a no-cost Comfort Package can be specified, which replaces the bucket seats with heated AMG Performance seats.