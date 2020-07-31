Menu

Advertising

Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

Motors | Published:

Fifth-generation car will start from £39,130.

New E-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced full details for its new fifth-generation E-Class, with prices starting from £39,130.

Available in both saloon and estate guises, the E-Class arrives with a variety of trim levels and engine options.

That entry-level price applies to the E200 Sport saloon, rising to £41,460 for the estate version with the same powertrain.

New E-Class
The new E-Class with a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines

The E300e AMG Line Edition saloon plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is priced from £46,230, while the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E63 S comes in at £98,370 and £100,370 for the saloon and estate versions respectively.

Four trim lines will be available from launch – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus. Even entry-level Sport cars boast Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system, a twin-screen infotainment setup made of up two 12.3-inch displays, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.

New E-Class
The E-Class sits above the C-Class in the range

AMG Line adds 18-inch alloy wheels and a sports bodykit, while AMG Line Premium brings larger 19-inch alloys wheels, keyless entry and a 360-degree camera. Finally, AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus brings 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats – among other features.

All of the four- and six-cylinder engines in the range now feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, while full hybrid versions combine a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 13.5kWh battery capable of driving the E-Class for up to 35 miles on electric power alone.

All versions of the E-Class are on sale now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News