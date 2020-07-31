Ducati introduces range of folding e-bikes

Ducati has bolstered its range of mobility options with the release of three new folding e-bikes.

Following on from a series of electric scooters, the new bicycles – called Urban-E, SCR-E and SCR-E Sport – give assistance from an electric motor when pedalling.

The e-bike’s battery is integrated into the frame

The SCR-E has been designed as part of Ducati’s Scrambler range and features fat tyres which give it the ability to tackle rough or off-road surfaces. With a 374.4Wh battery integrated into the frame, the bike can travel up to 43 miles between charges. The aluminium has been designed to be carried easily, while the rear lights are integrated into the seat post to maintain the bike’s lines. An LCD display gives key information back to the rider and features a twilight sensor to automatically detect when the lights need to come on or off. It even displays the temperature, too.

The SCR-E Sport, meanwhile, gets a front fork and rear spring shock integrated into the frame, while single wall alloy wheels and road tyres give the bike a sporty look. Thanks to a 468kW battery, it can travel up to 50 miles on a charge.

The e-bike colour designs from Ducati’s range of motorcycles

Finally, the Urban-E uses a special aluminium frame with an easy-folding locking system, created by Centro Stile Ducati along with designers from Italdesign’s design division. The handlebar incorporates a fully integrated LED display, which allows the rider to check charge levels and turn the LED lights on or off. It uses a 378kW battery that is integrated into the frame and has been designed to look like a motorcycle’s fuel tank.

Both the SCR-E and SCR-E Sport are available to order now, while the Urban-E will be available in October.