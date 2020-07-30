Mini hits EV production milestone

Mini has hit a new production milestone with its latest electric hatch.

More than 11,000 Mini Electric models have been produced at the firm’s plant in Oxford, having been fully integrated into the same production line as the combustion-engined Mini models.

David George, director of Mini UK, said “We’re delighted the Mini Electric is such a success in the UK and that our customers love the car as much as we do. It’s fantastic to see the growing popularity of electrified vehicles – the UK already accounts for nearly a fifth of global Mini Electric and Mini Countryman Plug-In Hybrid sales and we know that demand is increasing.”

Mini predicts that next year, a third of Mini three-door models built in Oxford will be the electric version, showcasing the growing trend in the adoption of EV models.

Peter Weber, managing director of Mini Plant Oxford, said: “Everyone at Plant Oxford is immensely proud that our hard work integrating Mini Electric into the production line is paying off, with the car proving so popular with customers in the UK and around the world. As the home of the brand, it gives us huge satisfaction to build the first fully-electric car in the Mini product line-up here in Oxford, for global export.”

The Mini Electric utilises a 32.6kWh battery linked to a motor with 182bhp and 270Nm of torque. Mini claims that it’ll return 145 miles form a single charge.