PSA Group reveals new electrified platform plans

PSA Group has unveiled new plans for an electric car platform for larger vehicles.

The carmaker currently uses two multi-energy platforms, but will be more to two 100 per cent electrified platforms between 2020 and 2025 to help with its development of electric cars.

This new platform – called eVMP – will be used to underpin a variety of larger vehicles, with the first example arriving in 2023. It’s set to be a c-segment SUV.

It utlises ‘60-100kWh of embedded energy’, meaning that vehicles using the platform will be able to travel between 248 and 404 miles on a single charge, depending on the body style, according to the firm.

PSA Group also says that the platform will be used on hybrid variants ‘in certain markets’.

Nicolas Morel, research and development director at Groupe PSA, said: “With this eVMP platform, Groupe PSA once again demonstrates its ability to innovate by developing for its customer’s state-of-the-art and affordable technologies thanks to the frugality that has enabled a significant reduction in R&D and industrial investments.

“This global platform will make it possible to offer a range of vehicles that are perfectly respectful of the environment, meeting the changing expectations of our customers and guaranteeing driving pleasure and safety on board, values that are the basis of the Group’s reputation today.”

PSA Group has also attempted to keep the costs related to the platform down by using ‘existing high-performance battery modules’ as well as by utilising current manufacturing processes. The new platform has also been designed to ‘compliment parts developed and manufacturers with Groupe PSA’, meaning that it won’t require bespoke parts to be created for it, but will instead be able to utilise features already available across the group.