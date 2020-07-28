BMW M Performance Parts added to 5 Series and M5

Oswestry petrol station closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19
A petrol station has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Advertising
Extra components are designed to enhance the models.
BMW has announced a wide-ranging line-up of M Performance Parts for its updated 5 Series and M5 models.
The accessories have been designed to enhance the character of the models while helping buyers to customise their cars to their own preferences.
A series of carbon fibre parts kick off the accessories package, adding the lightweight materials to the front splitter, kidney grille and side sills. A rear spoiler crafted from carbon can also be fitted to saloon versions too.
Inside, an M Performance steering wheel incorporates a special lining for better grip, while a red 12 o’clock marker gives a nod to BMW’s motorsport involvement.
The dynamics of the M5 can also be strengthened through the fitment of M Performance sports suspension. Available on M5 Competition models, the coilover suspension allows cars to be lowered by up to 20mm, helping with cornering and lowering body roll. Optional M Performance brakes provide extra stopping performance, while 20-inch forged alloy wheels in a matt finish are exclusive to the M5 models.
The accessories, which were developed with the help of BMW’s M department, will be available to order soon.
Advertising
A petrol station has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Motorists escaped serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash at one of the most notorious accident black spots in Shropshire last night.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.