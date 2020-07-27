Peugeot announces prices and specs for e-Expert

Peugeot has revealed further details about its new e-Expert electric van.

Available as either a crew or panel van, the e-Expert arrives priced from £25,053, excluding VAT, but inclusive of the government’s plug-in car grant.

Utilising a 134bhp electric motor, the e-Expert is available with two battery options. The first, a 50kWh unit, provides up to 148 miles from a single charge while a larger 75kWh battery should return up to 211 miles.

Short wheelbase e-Expert models are available with both battery options, while the Compact versions can only be accompanied by the smaller battery. The Long wheelbase van, meanwhile, is only configurable with the 75kWh unit.

The Expert can accept a rapid 100kW charge

Capable of accepting a 100kW rapid charge, the e-Expert’s batteries can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes on 50kWh battery models. A full charge when using an 11kW wallbox charger will take four hours for 50kWh battery versions too.

Three trims are available from launch; S, Professional and Asphalt. Even base models receive DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control and remote central locking.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “The new e-Expert is our next-generation full electric van. With a wide range of body styles and trim levels the new e-Expert will suit a wide variety of business needs.

Advertising

“With a range of up to 211 miles from a single charge, businesses will not face any compromise on capability. As local authorities work towards improving air quality, electric and plug-in vans will continue to become even more cost effective and important. By 2023 we will offer an electrified variant across our entire line-up.”

Professional e-Expert models build on this with a seven-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a dual passenger bench seat with fold-up outer seats. There’s a fold-down writing table in the central seat back too.

Finally, Asphalt models bring 3D navigation with voice recognition, a head-up display and lane departure warning systems. Park Aassist comes as standard too, bringing with it a 180-degree rear parking camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The e-Expert is capable of taking a maximum payload of between 1,001kg and 1,226kg depending on trim and spec.