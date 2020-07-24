Volkswagen adds to Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc appeal with United specification

Volkswagen has added a new United trim level to its Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc models, bringing more equipment and some subtle styling upgrades.

Based on the existing SE specifications, United specification brings 15-, 16-, or 17-inch wheels depending on the model, as well as a voice control function in the cabin and a winter pack. This latter feature adds heated front seats and a low washer fluid warning light.

The United range of cars gain additional styling touches

T-Cross and T-Roc models also benefit from a set of heated windscreen washer jets, while the Polo’s technology levels are boosted through the introduction of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a light and sight pack which adds an automatic dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights and a rain sensor.

All three receive grey and blue seat fabric as well as brushed stainless steel pedals and a variety of decorative interior inserts.

The United trim has been applied to the T-Cross, T-Roc and Polo

All cars also get rear tinted glass fitted as standard, while the T-Cross boasts front and rear parking sensors fitted as standard. The larger T-Roc, however, also brings United branding which is displayed on the floor by puddle lights.

The Polo is available with the choice of a 1.0-litre engine in one of two outputs, while the T-Cross also arrives with an engine of the same capacity in two power options.

The T-Roc, meanwhile, can be fitted with either a three-cylinder petrol engine or a more powerful four-cylinder petrol, which is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Prices start at £17,350 for the Polo, £20,410 for the T-Cross and £23,550 for the T-Roc.