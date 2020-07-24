Menu

Renault announces prices and specs for updated Megane

Updated Megane gains a variety of new features as a new plug-in hybrid model.

Facelifted Megane

Renault’s updated Megane will go on sale from £20,740, the French manufacturer has announced today.

The facelifted Megane now comes with a slimmed down range of specifications with just two trim levels available to choose from.

The first, Iconic, brings LED headlights, a range of driver aids and a seven-inch touchscreen system. Front and rear parking sensors are also included.

Megane interior
The interior of the Megane boasts a new infotainment screen

Sportier RS-Line – which replaces the outgoing GT-Line specification – cars benefit from a larger screen – now 9.3 inches – as well as a sportier exterior line which takes inspiration from Renault’s performance RS range.

The exterior of the car remains much the same as the outgoing Megane, albeit with a few subtle tweaks. There’s a new LED lighting signature at the back, while the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned. The turn indicators are now integrated into the C-shape lights at the front now, too.

New Hybrid Megane
The hybrid Megane will be available only as a tourer to begin with

The RS range has also been tweaked, with the entry-level RS 280 now dropped. From now, all models will be powered by the same 296bhp engine while Trophy and Cup chassis options remain the same.

A new 10.2-inch digital driver display is another new addition to the Megane’s technology offerings, giving users a high-tech way of viewing key information about their vehicle as well as traditional readouts such as speed and revs.

For the first time, a plug-in hybrid variant of the Megane joins the ranks too. Only available in estate layout to begin with, this model combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine lined with two electric motors for a combined output of 158bhp. A range of up to 30 miles on electric power alone is possible, while Renault claims up to 217.3mpg combined and CO2 emissions of just 30g/km.

All models of the new Megane will be available to order from August.

