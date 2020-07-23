Mercedes-Benz announces pricing and specifications for updated Vito

Mercedes has revealed its pricing and specification structure for its refreshed Vito.

Priced from £22,843 excluding VAT, the Vito – which is available to order now – is available in three lengths and has the option of three trim levels too.

Three diesel engines will be available to choose from – driving power to the rear wheels – while two lower-powered versions can be specified with front-wheel-drive. The Vito is available as either a panel van with three seats or a crew van with six seats, with lengths of 4,895mm, 5,140mm and 5,370mm available.

Entry-level Progressive vans gain front fog lamps, heated and electrically adjustable mirrors, cruise control and a seven-inch colour touchscreen as standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is included as standard too, along with a reversing camera. The driver’s seat features eight-way adjustability with lumbar support while a full protection package with double locks and a battery back-up siren help to bolster the van’s security levels.

Up next is Premium grade – priced from £29,550 excluding VAT – which brings 17-inch alloy wheels, a chrome radiator grille and metallic paint as well as colour-coded bumpers and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Finally, there’s the Sport grade, which is only selectable on crew vans. Priced from £40,745, this includes an upgraded infotainment system, black leatherette upholstery and heated from seats, as well as sports suspension and LED head and taillights – among other features.

Mercedes’ Pro connect system is included across all trim lines too, bringing three years access to optimised assistance which can give real-time reports of critical parts and fluids as well as theft warning alerts and even the ability to lock the van from a mobile phone.