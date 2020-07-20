Menu

Jeep launches new Renegade plug-in hybrid

Motors

Renegade 4xe is set to arrive in showrooms this September.

Renegade 4xe

Jeep has introduced a new plug-in hybrid version of its Renegade.

Badged Renegade 4xe, this latest model kicks off a new offensive of electrified models for Jeep as the firm looks to incorporate electric powertrains across its range.

Priced from £32,600, the Renegade 4xe is set to arrive in showrooms this September.

New 4xe badge
The 4xe badge denotes the car’s hybrid powertrain

Utilising a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is linked to an 11.4kWh battery and electric motor, the Renegade 4xe can travel up to 26 miles under electric-only power at speeds of up to 81mph. Two different powertrains will be offered from launch – 187bhp and 237bhp – while three trim levels, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk give buyers a variety of specification options. That final trim – Trailhawk – is geared up towards more comprehensive off-road situations, while the other pair are better suited to urban driving.

The Renegade 4xe, regardless of specification, brings four-wheel-drive with power sent to the wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. Jeep’s own Selec-Terrain response system comes as standard, with different driving modes such as Auto, Snow and Mud there to choose from. A new mode – Sport – debuts on the new 4xe.

Charging port
The Renegade is the latest in a series of electrified Jeep models

Jeep says that the Renegade 4xe should return between 123-124mpg while emitting less than 50g/km in hybrid mode.

The cabin features a full satellite navigation system accessed through an eight-inch touchscreen which also incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

