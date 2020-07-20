Ford reveals Tourneo and Transit Connect Active models

Ford has increased its range of Active vehicles with the introduction of Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active vans.

Already applied to the regular Transit and the Tourneo Custom, the Active trim level brings additions which make the vans more adept at travelling further off the beaten path.

Both Tourneo and Transit Connect Active models boast chunkier looks as well as an optional mechanical limited-slip differential and a raised ride height to help travel over difficult terrain.

The Active trim brings chunkier styling and trim pieces

Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe, said: “Our Active models are a hit with drivers who need to venture off the beaten track, and want to look good while they do it.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s for business or pleasure – the new Tourneo and Transit Connect Active models have the flexibility and capability to support customers with a sense of adventure.”

The Tourneo Connect can be fitted with an optional mechanical limited slip differential

The addition of a mechanical limited-slip differential allows the engine to automatically transfer torque to the wheel with the most amount of traction, which gives the vehicle better capability in loose or slippery conditions. A specific traction control system has also been developed for the vans which helps in challenging driving conditions.

Advertising

Both the Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect Active boast roof rails as standard, as well as skid plates at the front and rear for a more rugged look. New 17-inch alloy wheels sit alongside a new mesh grille to help differentiate the Active models from the rest of Ford’s commercial line-up.

Inside, there are exclusive seat trim patterns, while the five-seat Tourneo Connect incorporates a configurable interior with a second-row bench which can split 60/40 to allow for more storage.

All new Tourneo Connect Active and Transit Connect models come with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, available in two outputs with the choice of either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

Prices start from £21,285 for the Tourneo Connect Active and £21,675 for the Transit Connect Active, with both figures excluding VAT.