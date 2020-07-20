Bentayga production starts as Bentley output returns to 100 per cent

Bentley has kick-started the production of its updated Bentayga SUV as it moves output back to 100 per cent from 50 per cent following a comprehensive review of social distancing measures at its Crewe factory.

Deliveries for the luxurious SUV are expected to start soon, bringing a refreshed new look as well as a more high-tech interior.

Peter Bosch, member of the board for manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said: “The new Bentayga is a celebration of all that we can do in Crewe and is a testament to the skill, passion and dedication of all of our colleagues who produce cars unmatched by any other car factory in the world.

“To deliver a sector-defining car that meets our own and customers incredibly high standards and expectations is a significant achievement, particularly at this early stage of production.”

Following a review of the firm’s social distancing measures, a number of assembly areas at the Crewe facility have been revised ensuring a social distance of more than one metre at all times. All other areas will maintain two metres distance between workers, while face masks will remain mandatory throughout the facility.

The Bentayga has proved immensely popular for Bentley

Bosch added: “In the lead up to manufacture commencing we reviewed each individual process to ensure its efficiency and effectiveness, implementing industry-leading lean techniques with social distancing measures included. What we are seeing at start of production is a car that is significantly revised, both inside and out, and yet reaching record quality in manufacturing levels across the industry. Raising the bar again as the sector-defining luxury SUV.”