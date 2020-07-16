Range Rover Sport gains new engines and special edition models

The Range Rover Sport’s appeal has been bolstered through the introduction of efficient new mild-hybrid engines and special edition trim levels.

The Sport, which stands as the most dynamic car in Range Rover’s line-up, gains cleaner new in-line six-cylinder diesel engines which incorporate 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Modern, powerful, efficient. The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport now come enhanced with a new six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine, designed for enhanced performance, smoothness and efficiency, offering the ultimate luxury performance SUV.https://t.co/3608gvHA0B pic.twitter.com/Q3eWm01IXu — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) July 15, 2020

The Ingenium engines meet the latest stringent emissions regulations, yet the new D350 diesel is capable ongoing from 0-60mph in well under seven seconds. However, CO2 emissions of 237g/km make it cleaner than the outgoing V8 diesel. A lower-powered D300 variant is also available.

The Range Rover Sport also benefits from the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a new embedded Spotfy app which gives Spotify Premium account holders access to their music without the need to have a smartphone connected to the car’s system.

SVR Carbon Edition brings a variety of carbon-fibre elements

A new HSE Dynamic Black trim level has been added to the Sport’s list of specifications too. It features an exterior black pack as well as 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels, an all-black interior and 22-inch wheels on the D300 – though the plug-in hybrid P400e sits on smaller 21-inch gloss black alloys.

It joins the SVR Carbon Edition – available with the range-topping V8-powered Sport model – which brings a range of carbon fibre elements for the bonnet, front bumper insert and main grille and the HSE Silver, which adds privacy glass and 21-inch gloss black and contract diamond-turned alloy wheels to an already comprehensive list of standard equipment.