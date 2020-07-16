Advertising
Range Rover Sport gains new engines and special edition models
Dynamic SUV has been made more efficient than before.
The Range Rover Sport’s appeal has been bolstered through the introduction of efficient new mild-hybrid engines and special edition trim levels.
The Sport, which stands as the most dynamic car in Range Rover’s line-up, gains cleaner new in-line six-cylinder diesel engines which incorporate 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.
The Ingenium engines meet the latest stringent emissions regulations, yet the new D350 diesel is capable ongoing from 0-60mph in well under seven seconds. However, CO2 emissions of 237g/km make it cleaner than the outgoing V8 diesel. A lower-powered D300 variant is also available.
The Range Rover Sport also benefits from the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a new embedded Spotfy app which gives Spotify Premium account holders access to their music without the need to have a smartphone connected to the car’s system.
A new HSE Dynamic Black trim level has been added to the Sport’s list of specifications too. It features an exterior black pack as well as 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels, an all-black interior and 22-inch wheels on the D300 – though the plug-in hybrid P400e sits on smaller 21-inch gloss black alloys.
It joins the SVR Carbon Edition – available with the range-topping V8-powered Sport model – which brings a range of carbon fibre elements for the bonnet, front bumper insert and main grille and the HSE Silver, which adds privacy glass and 21-inch gloss black and contract diamond-turned alloy wheels to an already comprehensive list of standard equipment.
