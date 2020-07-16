Groupe PSA and FCA merger will be called Stellantis

Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have revealed that the corporate name of their new merger will be Stellantis.

The two automotive groups announced a 50:50 merger in December last year, but have now confirmed the name of the new group. It comes from the Latin verb ‘stello’, which means ‘to brighten with stars’.

The companies say the name is inspired by the fact these historic brands are coming together to be ‘the new leaders in the next era of mobility’.

#STELLANTIS: Le nom du nouveau Groupe issu de la fusion de @FCAGroup et #GroupePSA.Dérivé du latin ‘stello’ (briller d’étoiles), le nom évoque l’alignement et l’union de marques automobiles légendaires pour créer un des nouveaux leaders de la #mobilite➡ https://t.co/LXpRUdm1v4 pic.twitter.com/raeIPAZ5ND — Groupe PSA (@GroupePSA) July 15, 2020

Brands that fall under the FCA banner include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Maserati, among others. Meanwhile, Groupe PSA is made up of Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall.

The Stellantis name will only be used at the Group level, with all the brands that fall into the group remaining the same. The firm will reveal a new logo in due course.

However, Autocar reports that the merger is under investigation by the European Union, which is concerned that it would become too dominant in the commercial vehicle market. FCA and PSA sold 775,000 trucks and vans combined in 2019, which is about 34 per cent of the market.