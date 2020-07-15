Chance to snap up rare Jaguar parts

Classic Motor Cars, based at Stanmore Business Park, in Bridgnorth, has been collecting hard to find parts for a vast range of mechanical needs – and is now selling them off to collectors and enthusiasts.

Parts manager Paul Peach said: “Over the years we have collected heritage parts, which have come from cars we have scrapped, restored and from collections we have purchased.

“Many are now surplus to requirements, so we have decided to sell them to the Jaguar community rather than scrap them. We have a steady flow of enquiries from people who are refurbishing or restoring their cars, but the parts take up a large amount of space which we can put to better use.

“Many of the original parts are now difficult to find and they are too exhaustive to list in their entirety, but they range from engine blocks and carburettors to brake callipers and differentials, and all are up for grabs.”

Items include an original steering wheel for a Mk 2, rear bumper for an XK 120, boot lid rack for an XK 140, early heater intake scoop for an E-type and a complete wood interior kit for a Mk 10.