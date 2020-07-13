Volkswagen offers £2,000 of free options on the Grand California motorhome

The new Volkswagen Grand California now comes with up to £2,000 of free optional extras so buyers can specify their motorhome to suit their needs.

The deal runs until the end of 2020, with the options being ordered at the same time as the vehicle. The customer must pay for the additional cost if the options chosen cost more than £2,000.

Prices for the Grand California start at £72,745 and are available on Volkswagen’s Solutions Personal Contract Purchase finance, with nothing to pay for the first three months.

Standard specification includes a fully fitted kitchen, panoramic skylights, and a separate wet room with toilet, sink and shower. There are two body style choices called 600 and 680, which come with an overhead cab to sleep a total of four or a longer double bed with overhead storage respectively.

Ian Hodson, product manager for the Grand California at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Grand California represents the pinnacle of holidaying on the move. With servicing, warranty and roadside assistance all included in this package until the end of the year, everything is taken care of as part of our Working With You promise.

“We believe it’s the perfect way to kickstart summer and ideal for anyone booking a staycation in the next few months.”

Volkswagen is promoting motorhome deals this summer because it has seen interest in the Grand California double during lockdown as British families consider staycations rather than holidaying abroad.