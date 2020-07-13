Audi introduces revised trim line-up for e-tron models

Audi has simplified the e-tron’s model range by offering the same trim levels across the 50 and 55 variants of both the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback.

The line-up for both cars now includes high-specification Black Edition and Vorsprung trims that bring improved styling and top-of-the-line equipment levels, with the other trims being Technik, Sport and S line.

All grades benefit from an updated interior, which now gets a new-generation infotainment system. Audi says it’s 10 times more powerful than its predecessor and comes with new capabilities such as wireless smartphone connection.

(Audi)

All models also get alloy wheels of at least 20 inches, adaptive air suspension, LED lighting, and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display. The new navigation system can take traffic levels and the owner’s favoured roads into account when route planning, while maps update every month for free.

New Black Edition models get the S line exterior styling package with privacy glass, LED lights front and rear, lower sports suspension and 21-inch alloy wheels. To stand out from other S line models it gets gloss black wheels and various other trim pieces in black.

The Vorsprung edition, which was available on the e-tron previously but is now also on the Sportback, gets 22-inch alloy wheels with a matte titanium finish with orange brake calipers, virtual mirrors and digital matrix LED headlights.

Each trim level is available on the 50 and 55 powertrains. The former has a range of 195 miles and the latter 247 miles. All models are now available with Audi’s subscription-based Charging Service, which provides a single RFID card that provides access to various public charging companies with fixed price tariffs.

The revised e-tron range is available to order now with prices starting at £59,900.