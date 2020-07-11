Mazda partners up with NewMotion for EV charging solutions

Mazda has chosen NewMotion as its preferred charging provider in the UK, prior to its first electric model arriving early next year.

Owners of the upcoming MX-30 – Mazda’s first production battery electric vehicle – will be able to access NewMotion’s public charging network of more than 2,500 points across the country.

In addition, buyers of the MX-30 will be able to add NewMotion’s power management to their charging package, which will help them to better manage their home energy consumption. The system is capable of monitoring the amount of energy being consumed by your home and can then adjust the speed of the car’s charging rate accordingly.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK Managing Director, said: “We chose to partner with NewMotion due to their pioneering development of smart charging solutions over the last 10 years. The company’s charge points are fully connected, meaning they can receive regular updates to ensure a Mazda MX-30 owner’s charging hardware is always up to date and working perfectly.

The new MX-30 is Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle

“This also enables remote start and stop of charging sessions via the MyMazda app and will give our Mazda MX-30 owners a fully integrated and interactive home charging solution”.

Not only does NewMotion’s charging network offer 2,500 points across the UK – including more than 1,000 rapid chargers – but gives access to 155,000 charging points across 35 European countries.

The firm will be aiding Mazda dealers in providing and installing charging solutions for the MX-30 too. Chargers will be installed in showrooms, with both 22kW AC and 25kW DC points made available.

lan McCleave, UK general manager of NewMotion, said: “We are really proud to be working with Mazda as one of our partners. Mazda is a brand known for its innovation in the automotive industry and to be collaborating with them is really exciting. We look forward to supporting Mazda and their owners, dealers and staff with the move to e-mobility.

“We will support Mazda UK with suitable charging solutions at their offices, their dealerships and their customer’s homes to make sure they are ready for smart EV charging once the exciting Mazda MX-30 comes to market in the UK.”