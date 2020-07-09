Peugeot updates 108 with new exterior shades and personalisation options

Peugeot has given its 108 city car a refresh for 2020, adding new colour choices for the exterior as well as upgrades inside the cabin.

Available to order now and with prices starting at £12,785, the 108 has been a longstanding model in Peugeot’s line-up, offering low running costs and value-for-money.

New colours can be applied to the 108’s interior too

New colour shades have been added to the 108, with highlights including Smooth Green, Diamond White and Zircon Grey. The electric roof option can now be finished in a new colour too, while white and green colours can be applied to the interior as well.

Two new personalisation options – called Green ‘Vector’ and Grey ‘Vector’ – are now also available, bringing with them graphics for the area around the headlights and door pillars.

David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, said: “The Peugeot 108 has always been a stylish city car. To ensure it continues to turn heads, we’ve introduced a new colour palette and interior trim options for customers to choose from.”

Prices start from £12,785 for a 108 in three-door layout in Active trim and powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual gearbox. This increases to £15,540 for 108 Top! models with the same 1.0-litre engine.