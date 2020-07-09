First Aston Martin DBX rolls off the production line

The very first Aston Martin DBX has rolled off the production line at the firm’s new plant in St Athan.

It’s finally arriving on the road following an extensive testing and development programme which stretches back to 2015. It’s the first Aston Martin to be officially ‘made in Wales’, having been completed in the firm’s newly-created plant in St Athan.

The DBX aims to blend the sportiness of an Aston Martin with the high driving position and off-road ability of a fully-fledged four-wheel-drive. Designed to take advantage of the flourishing SUV market, the DBX is the latest in a range of performance-orientated four-wheel-drives currently hitting the market from a variety of manufacturers. Firms such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini have all brought their own SUVs into the segment.

A milestone moment. Just over four years since we announced our investment in a brand new manufacturing facility at St Athan in Wales, the first Aston Martin to be “Hand Made in Wales” – DBX – has been driven off the production line.#AstonMartin #DBX #BeautifulIsRelentless pic.twitter.com/nI5V7BaZWr — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) July 9, 2020

Keith Stanton, Aston Martin interim chief operating officer, said: “It is a real privilege to be here today to witness the completion of the first production Aston Martin DBX. I’m extremely proud of the Aston Martin team who have worked so hard to transform this ex-Ministry of Defence site into a world-class car manufacturing facility, to now be producing cars, it is testament to the resilience and fortitude of everyone at Aston Martin.

“It is an honour to see the first DBX come off the line and my only regret is that everyone who works for this incredible brand can’t be here to witness it.”

The first DBX has been produced just over four years since Aston Martin announced that it would be creating a new, state-of-the-art production facility in south Wales while creating up to 750 jobs.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “This is a historic moment for Aston Martin and for Wales. It is also a huge win for the Welsh Government’s can-do attitude.

“The DBX is an exceptional vehicle from one of the world’s most luxury car brands, and it will be central to this iconic company’s growth plan and ambitions for the future.

“I could not be more proud to see this fantastic SUV being made in Wales and rolling off the production line. It also speaks volumes for the dedication and skills of the world class work force we have right here in Wales.”

First deliveries of the DBX to customers are set to start later this month, as planned.