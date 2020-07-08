Toyota Aygo range expanded with entertainment-focused JBL Edition

Toyota has expanded the Aygo range with a new JBL Edition, which features an upgraded sound system and new styling inside and out.

The key upgrade is the five-speaker JBL audio system that adds a 160mm subwoofer to the spare wheel well – the spare wheel is replaced by a tyre repair kit. The infotainment system can be connected to an owner’s phone through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, or a USB port in the centre console.

(Toyota)

On top of the sound system, the JBL Edition also gets an Electro Grey paint job with a bright orange roof and orange accents to the front bumper and side sills. The orange theme is continued inside, with the air vents, gear shift surround and seat upholstery.

The Aygo JBL Edition is priced from £14,150 with a five-speed manual gearbox and £14,850 with an automatic shifter.

This new edition is part of upgrades to the whole Aygo range for 2020. All models now get Toyota’s Safety Sense active safety systems, which includes a pre-collision assistant, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The entry-level model is x-play and gets air conditioning, LED rear lights and a multimedia system, while upgrading to x-trend adds 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and rear privacy glass. The top-spec x-clusiv gets twin-spoke alloy wheels, part-leather seat upholstery and smart entry and start.

All models use a 71bhp three-cylinder engine that’s available with both a manual and automatic transmission. Fuel economy is measured at up to 56.6mpg with CO2 emissions of up to 120gkm for the manual, and 54.3mpg and 124g/km for the auto.