Renault drops Grand Scenic from UK range

Renault has axed its Grand Scenic MPV from its UK range, following on from the removal of the Koleos SUV from the firm’s line-up of vehicles last week.

The firm’s sole seven-seater’s departure comes after the regular Scenic was dropped last year.

Renault has said that the decision to remove the Grand Scenic from the range was made prior to Covid-19, and that the pandemic’s outbreak did not affect its plans.

The Grand Scenic will continue to be sold in Europe, however, as well as the Koleos. Originally launched in 1996, the standard Scenic and larger Grand Scenic have often been seen as a go-to option for families.

A statement released by the French manufacturer said: “Renault UK has decided to remove the Grand Scenic from its UK (RHD) model line-up. This decision is due to commercial reasons that align with Renault UK’s policy of offering the most suitable vehicles in the market segment, while also considering that the C-MPV segment in the UK has substantially declined in recent years – many customers have moved across to C-SUV where Renault is present with Kadjar. The Renault Grand Scenic remains on sale in all other existing markets.

“Renault has renewed many of its core models in recent months – All-New Clio, All-New Captur, New ZOE – and will launch further models, including new electrified versions, in the months to come. “

The move is a reflection of the fall in demand for MPVs, with the vast majority of consumers instead moving to the popular SUV segment. It’s here, with cars such as the Captur, where Renault has seen the most success, alongside its smaller Clio and Zoe models.