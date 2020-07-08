Lotus announces new manufacturing facility creating 125 jobs

Lotus is merging its steel fabrication and lightweight structures businesses into a new facility in Norwich that will see 125 jobs created.

The Hurricane Way factory, which is 10 miles from the firm’s headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk, will be converted to a new high-tech sub-assembly facility. It will house manufacturing for aluminium chassis used in the firm’s sports cars as well as other aluminium components for other global car companies.

It will also be home to the steel welding and fabrication of sub-frames, suspension components and other key parts.

The firm says it has outgrown its separate facilities in Worcester and Norwich, and merging the two divisions will also allow it to upgrade machinery and tooling for its next generation cars.

David Hewitt, executive director of operations at Lotus Cars, said: “By bringing the aluminium chassis and steel sub-assembly manufacturing businesses together into one facility, we can further improve upon efficiencies and productivity for Lotus manufacturing.

“Being located close to Lotus’ HQ in Hethel, Norfolk where all Lotus cars are assembled, will also benefit the business as we expand further into the future.”

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, which helped secure the move, said: “Lotus is a truly iconic brand, all over the world. But here in Norwich, and the county as a whole, we’ve long enjoyed a sense of local pride and ownership thanks to the business being based in different parts of the region for many years.

“We’re delighted the company has shown its continued and deepening commitment to Norwich by choosing the Hurricane Way site as a new base for the high-tech manufacturing element of the business.

“The potential of dozens of new jobs in the pipeline also comes at a particularly welcome time as we continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic. We very much look forward to continuing to work with Lotus as the new facility gets up and running.”

Lotus is offering all staff that work in Worcester a job at the new production centre, and is now hiring for new roles.