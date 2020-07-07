Menu

Hyundai reveals pricing for sporty i10 N Line specification

Motors | Published:

Sporty-styled supermini goes on sale later this month.

Hyundai i10 N Line

Hyundai has announced that the sports-inspired i10 N Line models will start from £16,195.

The South Korean firm has expanded its supermini range with the addition of the N Line, which draws styling and technical inspiration from the firm’s performance-focused N cars.

The model also introduces a 1.0-litre petrol engine to the line-up, which gets 100bhp and 172Nm of torque. The 0-60mph sprint takes 10.3 seconds with a top speed of 115mph. Other technical upgrades include an increased spring rate, longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers.

On the outside, the N Line adds a bespoke front grille with integrated LED running lights, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and red stripes to indicate its ‘N’ heritage. Inside, there’s an N-branded steering wheel and gear stick, cloth seats with red stitching and rear privacy glass.

On-board equipment includes an eight-inch infotainment screen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a £1,000 Tech Pack adds navigation and a five-year subscription to Hyundai’s telematics service.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said “When we launched the all new i10 earlier this year, we brought to market a vehicle that combined the talents of a leading city car with the specification associated with cars from the class above. i10 N Line strengthens that proposition even further with its N-influenced styling, higher performance from the T-GDi petrol engine and dynamic enhancements to the chassis.”

Motors

