Home EV charging points could triple in just five years

Plug-in car uptake has reached a ‘tipping point’ in 2020 that will see the number of home charging points triple within five years.

Analysis of government data by charge point provider Anderson indicates that the current crop of 120,000 wall boxes will increase to more than 360,000 by 2025 based on current installation rates.

Electric vehicle sales were four times higher in January than the previous year, while the EV market has grown 132 per cent so far this year – with petrol and diesel seeing declines of 66 and 54 per cent respectively.

The drive towards zero-emission motoring is being driven by various factors, such as the number of EVs on the market predicted to rise from 60 models to 176 by the end of the year, while rules have seen zero-emission vehicles made exempt from benefit-in-kind tax, increasing their appeal among fleet users.

Jerome Faissat, commercial director of Andersen, said: “At Andersen, we’re in no doubt that electric vehicles are the future. As we move towards a ‘new normal’ in the wake of the coronavirus, we’ve seen clear evidence that people want to change their habits so that they can move forward in a way that is more mindful.

“Over the past three months, pollution has fallen in our cities and we’ve enjoyed the cleanest air we’ve had in decades, and it’s inspired many to rethink the way they get around. We’re seeing people vote with their feet – as they make the switch to an electric car, bike or scooter.

“Going electric is more than an ethical choice. It’s a choice to embrace the future. Our message is clear: If we work together, we can help encourage take up of electric vehicles and make our communities cleaner and safer.”