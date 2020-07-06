Production begins for new electric Fiat 500

Fiat has begun production of the new electric 500 at the same factory the original car was built at 63 years ago.

The Mirafiori plant in Turin has had its production lines fully renovated for the new third-generation model, which will be purely electric. The petrol-powered second-generation models will also continue to be sold.

On 500’s birthday we open a new place in history: discover Casa 500 in this 360° and all there’s to know about an icon that inspired change since 1957. Live the #Casa500 here https://t.co/RYfncPvVF1 — Fiat (@fiat) July 4, 2020

Reservations for UK models opened last month, and sports softer and more rounded styling than its predecessor. ‘La Prima’ specification hatchback models come with a panoramic glass sunroof, a choice of three exclusive paint options, full LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The new 500 comes with a 42kWh battery that promises a range of up to 199 miles and can be charged at a rate of up to 85kW. The electric motor makes 115bhp and the top speed is 93mph, with a 0-60mph time of 9.0 seconds.

(Fiat)

It comes with impressive levels of safety equipment for a car in its class, with adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed assist that can read speed limit signs, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The new Fiat 500 is priced from £26,995 including the plug-in car grant and comes with the fitment of an easyWallbox, which can provide up to 7.4kW of charging at home.