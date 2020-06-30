Bridgestone and Microsoft team up on new tyre damage detector

Bridgestone and Microsoft have partnered up to create a new tyre damage detection device that could help to drive down the risk of road accidents.

The Tyre Damage Monitoring System (TDMS) is capable of detecting when a tyre has suffered damage from a pothole impact, or through a strike with a kerb or debris. When this occurs, it can immediately notify the driver.

Though tyre pressure monitoring systems have been mandatory in all new cars since 2012, they only detect changes in air pressure within the tyre, making them slower to react than Bridgestone’s new system.

The technology is deployed through a link between Microsoft’s cloud-based Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) and sensors already fitted to the car. It is capable of detecting irregularities in a tyre’s surface, such as those caused by damage.

We are proud to be working with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform on a new Tyre Damage Monitoring System that can immediately notify drivers of tyre damage and hazards in real-time, increasing road safety and reducing accidents caused by technical failure. pic.twitter.com/ZoBJxdY6Zr — BridgestoneUK (@BridgestoneUK) June 30, 2020

If damage to the tyre occurs, the technology is able to work out when and where it has taken place. This information could then be used to notify road maintenance agencies about pothole locations or other road imperfections which could prove an issue to other drivers.

Laurent Dartoux, CEO and President of Bridgestone EMIA, says: “Digital is such a huge part of what we do today at Bridgestone; it’s imperative that we work with industry-leading partners who can support our needs today and in the future. By teaming up with Microsoft we have the opportunity to bring our Tyre Damage Monitoring System to millions of drivers, offering them better safety and peace of mind.”

Bridgestone says that the new system is currently available to all fleets and manufacturers that already use Microsoft’s MCVP programme, with many companies utilising the system to help with autonomous vehicle functions.