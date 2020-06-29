Mandatory MOT tests to be reintroduced from August 1

MOT tests will be made mandatory once again on August 1, roads minister Baroness Vere has announced today (June 29).

Drivers had been granted a six-month exemption from MOT tests in March in an effort to help slow down the spread of coronavirus. However, with lockdown measures easing across the UK, MOT tests for cars, motorcycles and vans will once again be made mandatory in England, Scotland and Wales, bringing an end to the extension scheme.

Drivers with an MOT due date prior to August 1 will continue to receive a six-month exemption from the test, but their vehicle will still be required to be properly maintained and kept in a roadworthy condition. These people are still able to voluntarily get their cars MOT’d should they want to, however.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe. That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.

“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.”

Despite many garages closing during the coronavirus – with only a small number remaining open to cater for essential services – more than 90 per cent are now open across the country, with capacity already reaching 70 per cent of normal levels.

Even if drivers have been granted an automatic exemption, the Department for Transport (DfT) is asking drivers to still take their cars to be checked over by a professional mechanic if they notice something is wrong with their vehicle.