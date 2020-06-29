Audi revamps Q5 with new look and more tech

Audi has breathed new life into its Q5 SUV with a sharp new look and a variety of technological additions.

Set to arrive in the UK this autumn, the updated Q5 will initially be available in Sport, S Line and Vorsprung specifications initially, while an Edition 1 trim line will be available for the first time as well.

Redesigned bumpers mean the new Q5 is 19 millimetres longer than the car it replaces, while the grille has been designed to look wider than before. Entry-level Sport edition cars boast LED headlamps – replacing the Xenon units available previously – while S Line and Edition 1 cars get Matrix LED units fitted instead, a feature which only came as standard on Vorsprung model cars beforehand.

New paint colours are available with the updated Q5

New Edition 1 cars boast 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a black exterior styling pack. It’s been introduced to offer the distinct exterior look of the Vorsprung but for a lower entry price.

Inside, the MMI display has been boosted in size – rising to 10.1 inches against the seven or 8.3-inch displays available previously – while it’s now a fully touch-controlled system, with the rotary controller, removed entirely in favour of more storage. It features acoustic feedback – it’ll make a small ‘click’ noise when an icon is pressed – while voice control comes as standard on all models.

The interior of the updated Q5 boasts a larger screen than before

Amazon’s Alexa system has been incorporated into the car for the first time, allowing drivers to stream a playlist or control a smart device at home while on the move.

A full 12.3-inch driver display has also been made standard across the range having previously only come included with top-specification Vorsprung cars.

The range of engines remains the same as before, with a series of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains available.

Prices for the new Q5 start from £42,950, with a more comprehensive price list likely to be announced closer to the car’s arrival in autumn.