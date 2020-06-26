Kia introduces entry-level e-Niro thats costs less than £30,000

Kia has expanded the line-up of the e-Niro to offer more choice and a sub-£30,000 entry price.

The electric SUV was previously only offered in a single high-specification trim level, but new ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4+’ trims provide more choice and affordability options.

The key news is the ‘2’ trim, which comes with a smaller 39kWh battery pack and reduces the cost of entry to the range. It’s the first time the battery has been offered in the UK, with official figures giving it a 180-mile range. It’s paired to a 134bhp motor that makes 395Nm of torque, with a 0-60mph time 9.5 seconds.

(Kia)

As for equipment levels on the ‘2’, it comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, eight-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered driver’s seat, cloth and leather upholstery, gloss black trim and air conditioning.

Both the ‘3’ and ‘4+’ trims get the 64kWh battery with an electric motor that makes 201bhp and 395Nm of torque. It can go from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and has a range of 282 miles between charges.

Additional equipment on the ‘3’ includes full leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation.

Meanwhile, the top-spec ‘4+’ gets a sunroof, LED headlights, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, and an upgraded JBL sound system.

Prices, which include the plug-in car grant, start at £29,595 for the ‘2’, and increase to £33,850 for the ‘3’ and £36,145 for the ‘4+’. All models are on sale now.