Aston Martin commences testing of limited edition AMB 001 motorcycle

Aston Martin has kickstarted dynamic testing of its upcoming AMB 001 motorcycle.

Built in collaboration with Brough Superior, the new bike is limited to just 100 examples and first deliveries are expected to commence towards the end of 2020. A prototype of the bike is being put through its paces on track at Pau-Arnos in France to ensure that it handles, rides and accelerates properly.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin executive vice president and chief creative officer, said: “Everybody involved has managed to make tremendous progress with the development of AMB 001, despite the challenges we have all been facing.

“This special motorcycle is, like our road cars, the result of beautiful design melding with modern technology to produce a bike that any collector will be proud of. We are delighted to see how much progress has been made, both on and off track and look forward to the moment when production starts for this stunning machine.”

The testing process helps to ensure that the bike’s chassis and engine are performing correctly. The AMB 001 uses a turbocharged engine with close to 180bhp, and it’s helped by an intercooler and a radiator with oversized intake manifold.

The new bike uses a turbocharged petrol engine

Thierry Henriette, Brough Superior CEO, said: “One of the key design features of the AMB 001 is an aluminium fin that runs along the full length of a carbon fibre tank, passing under the saddle and out onto the rear. The body holding the fin and supporting the saddle is one of the areas where we called on the unique knowledge of Mecano ID, who joined the project to apply specialist aerospace-quality carbon fibre skills to the exclusive AMB 001.”

Once the testing process is complete the bike will go into production this autumn at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. Each bike is set to cost €108,000 – circa £97,500.