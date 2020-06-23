Hyundai says EV availability is strong now after 2019’s delivery delays

Hyundai has overcome its electric vehicle production issues and says it wants to be ‘one of the nation’s biggest providers of electrified cars over the next few years’.

The South Korean car manufacturer has confirmed the supply of thousands of electric cars this year, with delivery times of just a few days for EV customers that order now.

(Hyundai)

An investigation by the PA news agency in May last year found that many EV customers were waiting months for delivery, with Hyundai and Kia customers facing a wait of up to a year.

However, in January, Hyundai announced it had ramped up production to try to meet demand – helped by production of its Kona Electric beginning at its European-Czech plant. With most car dealers across the UK either open or opening soon, the firm now appears set to push forward with its ambitious sales goals.

Take a closer look at the Prophecy Concept EV. Fully electric with a sensuous and sporty design, a car for the future. pic.twitter.com/h9L5EWTNOt — Hyundai Motor UK (@Hyundai_UK) May 18, 2020

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK managing director, said: “Ever since we began offering our pioneering electric vehicles in the UK, we have been overwhelmed by demand for them.

“This year, we can deliver more electric vehicles to our customers than ever thanks to a much-improved supply that not only delivers for our customers but also helps in our goal of becoming one of the largest suppliers of electric vehicles in the UK.”