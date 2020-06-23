Ford Mustang Mach-E uses cloud data to more accurately predict range

Ford is introducing a new cloud-based technology that can more accurately predict the electric range of the new Mustang Mach-E to reduce unplanned stops for charging.

The American firm’s Intelligent Range technology will use data gleaned from other Ford EV owners, current power usage and climate conditions to better predict how much energy will be used along a driver’s route and provide a more accurate range estimate.

The system will also be improved through over-the-air updates, which allow the company to introduce other factors into its estimates, such as real-time traffic conditions and elevation changes.

(Ford)

Ford says Intelligent Range will notify drivers when they get in the car if the range estimate is significantly reduced with an explanation for why. Ford also offers a roadside assistance programme for EV owners, which will allow them to be towed to the nearest charging point if they do drain the battery.

Darren Palmer, Ford global director for battery electric vehicles, said: “Electric vehicle customers need to be able to trust their range estimates.

“People want to be confident they’re going to make it where they need to go, whether they’re on a road trip or coming home from work. Our new Intelligent Range feature helps ensure Mustang Mach-E owners around the globe know where they stand ahead of time, freeing them up to enjoy the ride.”

Mark Poll, electric vehicle charging user experience manager at Ford, added: “Changes in driver behaviour and the environment can often impact range, which is the reason other electric vehicles often experience significant range adjustments.

“Ford is tapping the power of the cloud to make estimates even more accurate – reducing the need for surprise charging stops and to help reduce customers’ anxiety.”