Car industry gets £73.5 million to invest in green technology

The government has announced £73.5 million of investment into the automotive industry to develop green technologies and safeguard jobs.

Announced today by business minister Nadhim Zahawi, the money will be shared among 10 projects in the UK to develop cutting-edge technology such as the next generation of electric taxis, cars and vans, as well as recyclable batteries, advanced electrical systems and lightweight components.

The government hopes the money will help the automotive industry recover following coronavirus-enforced shutdowns, as well as safeguarding more than 14,000 research and manufacturing jobs in the UK. It’s also hoped this will promote the production of low emission cars, commercial vehicles and components in the UK.

@nadhimzahawi announces latest £78m of grants for businesses working on R&D in low carbon future and battery development — SMMT (@SMMT) June 23, 2020

Zahawi said: “Whether it’s researching future battery design or creating a lightweight version of the Ford Transit, companies in every part of the United Kingdom are leading the world in advanced automotive technology.

“Not only will this funding ensure automotive companies can play their part in keeping us on the path to net zero emissions by 2050, it will also support thousands of jobs and be a welcome step towards the industry’s economic recovery.”

Transport minister Rachel Maclean said: “As we look to kickstart our green transport recovery, new technologies and cleaner fuels are going to play an even greater role in achieving our aim of a greener and more prosperous economy.

“From recyclable batteries to state-of-the-art motors, not only will this funding create thousands of jobs, it will also bring us one step closer to achieving our net zero target within 30 years.”

The successful projects were chosen by the Advanced Propulsion Centre, which aims to make the UK a ‘centre of excellence’ for the research and development of low carbon vehicle technology.

Some of the companies that have been chosen to receive this investment include Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Motorsport, Ford Technologies and the London Electric Vehicle Company.