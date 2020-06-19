UK summer ‘staycation’ favoured by motorists

UK-based summer ‘staycations’ are set to be favoured by drivers as lockdown measures continue to be eased across the country.

Just one-in-three drivers out of 3,200 people surveyed by the RAC expect to undertake the summer holiday plans that they had set out prior to the coronavirus outbreak, with the majority of respondents expecting to holiday within the UK instead.

Demand for a summer break remains strong, however, with close to seven-in-10 of those who have had their holidays cancelled – or expect to cancel – still wanting to have a break if they can. Of these, a staycation within the UK is favoured by the majority with just 13 per cent still holding out for a trip abroad by plane. A further seven per cent plan to take their car across the Channel for a holiday if they can.

Rod Dennis, RAC Breakdown spokesperson, said: “While a good proportion of drivers we surveyed remain optimistic about taking the holiday they had planned before the lockdown, most are anticipating having to make changes – with a move towards UK staycations the favoured option.

“The fourth of July is being rumoured as the day when lockdown restrictions may be eased further, at least in England, with any government announcement around this needing to be made by 29 June.

“Crucially, the ban on overnight stays would need to be lifted, and it may also be the case that would-be holidaymakers wait to see whether groups of family and friends are permitted to share accommodation before committing to any plans. When it comes to any foreign trips this summer – by car, train or air – much will inevitably depend on whether the Foreign and Commonwealth Office changes its travel advice, as well as any quarantine requirements holidaymakers may have to take at their destination or on their return.

“If summer holidays do become a reality for people this year, and some tourist amenities are allowed to reopen, we’d anticipate some large spikes in weekend leisure traffic on major routes to the coasts, lakes and mountains. Camping and caravan sites, as well as hotel and self-catering accommodation, are also likely to be booked up quickly.”

Of those who have cancelled or expect to cancel their original summer plans and won’t be travelling anywhere at all, around half admit that it’s because of the continuing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. A further 51 per cent say that they don’t expect the Foreign and Commonwealth advice on travelling abroad to be changed in time for summer.