Mercedes-AMG updates E63S saloon and estate models

Mercedes-AMG has given its E63S a subtle facelift while refining its chassis and dampers for a more comfortable yet no less involving ride.

Available in both saloon and estate layouts, the E63S is the latest Mercedes vehicle to benefit from a series of updates, following on from the recently revised E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models.

The front grille is now larger than before – and the Mercedes star has been made bigger too – while the front apron has been redesigned to help reduce lift at the front axle when travelling at higher speeds. The LED headlights have been changed, too, while the wheel arches have been beefed up by 22mm.

The front of the E63S features a larger grille and badge

At the rear of the car sits brake lights which are slimmer than before while a reshaped apron has been fitted alongside a new diffuser. New five-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels sit on all four corners.

Inside, the E63S benefits from Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, which sits alongside a digital instrument display capable of showcasing unique graphics bespoke to the AMG model.

[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,9 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 273–271 g/km | https://t.co/N3yzMZ6mJd] The latest generation of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate is here with improved dynamics, considerably more comfort, and an extensive design update! pic.twitter.com/IenDqw1SjL — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) June 17, 2020

A new twin-spoke steering wheel has also been fitted. Incorporating haptic feedback controls, it features a ‘hands on’ sensor which can detect if the driver has not had their hands on the steering wheel for an extended period of time – sounding an alarm and eventually triggering the emergency brake assist if it does so.

The interior of the updated E63S gains Mercedes’ latest infotainment system

Mercedes-AMG has also tuned the E63’s dampers, chassis and dynamic engine mounts so that they can react to different driving conditions more quickly. The E63S retains the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine as the outgoing car, which produces the same 604bhp and 850Nm of torque. The saloon will crack 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and go on to a 186mph top speed; the estate returns figures of 3.2 seconds and 180mph respectively. Power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The updated Mercedes-AMG E63S is set to go on sale in July, and though prices are yet to be announced, expect them to be similar to the outgoing model.