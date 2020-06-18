DVLA introduces new online log book address change system

The DVLA has revealed that drivers will now be able to change the address details on their vehicle log book completely online.

The system will drastically cut the amount of time that motorists will have to wait for their new logbook (V5C) to arrive from up to six weeks to just five working days.

The DVLA says that it received around 1.4 million paper applications for a change of address on a vehicle record last year and that the new system will enable drivers to update log book information instantly.

Motorists will require their vehicle registration number, log book document reference number and their postcode to use the service – and the DVLA says it’ll take just two minutes to complete the online form.

Julie Lennard, DVLA chief executive, said: “We’re launching this service at a time when online services are becoming even more vital to help people get back on the road. This new online service is quicker and easier than sending your log book to DVLA so if you’ve just moved home try the service and see how simple it is.”

Drivers are already able to update the address on their driving licence record online, with this latest announcement only bolstering the DVLA’s online services. As with the existing vehicle management system – which allows drivers to let the DVLA know if they’ve sold a vehicle – the online service will be available between 7am and 7pm each day.