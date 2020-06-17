Ford Focus ST now available with an automatic transmission

The Ford Focus ST is now available with a seven-speed automatic transmission in addition to the six-speed manual it was launched with.

The hot hatch will cost £34,710 with the auto, or £36,110 in estate form, which both mark a £1,450 premium over the equivalent manual.

(Ford)

Only available on the petrol version, the automatic uses the same 276bhp 2.3-litre turbocharged engine as the manual car, but it’s slightly slower to 60mph – the manual takes 5.5 seconds and the auto takes 5.8 seconds.

However, they have an identical top speed of 155mph. Opt for the estate version, and the 0-60mph sprints take a tenth longer with both transmissions.

As for fuel economy, opting for the automatic provides an identical 34mpg rating on the WLTP combined cycle, while CO2 emissions are barely higher at 188g/km.

In the cabin, drivers can select the drive gear through a centrally mounted rotary selector, while paddles on the steering wheel will give manual control of shifting. The automatic versions get the same sports and track mode options too.

Automatic Ford Focus ST models are available to order now with deliveries due in July.