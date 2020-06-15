New Trail and Active trims make Ford Transit more rough road ready

Ford has announced new Transit variants called Trail and Active that make the popular van more capable off road.

The new Trail trim, which is available on the Transit and Transit Custom, adds a new mechanical limited-slip differential to front-wheel drive versions of each van, which has been developed with Quaife and has previously been used on Ford Performance models to enhance traction. It is also available with all-wheel drive on the Transit.

(Ford)

Designed for owners who use their vehicles in more challenging terrain, both panel van and double-cab-in-van body styles can have Trail variants and get extra black cladding on the outside, while Custom models can be specified with roof rails and running boards.

Trail models also get full leather seating, air conditioning, power-folding door mirrors and automatic lighting as standard.

Both models are available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a choice of 128bhp, 168bhp and 182bhp outputs, while the Transit Custom Trail gets these engines but in mild hybrid form.

(Ford)

The Active trim is targeted at people with outdoor lifestyles and is available on the Tourneo Custom and Transit Custom. This trim brings 17-inch alloy wheels, a unique grille design, exterior body cladding and roof rails as standard, with the limited-slip differential available as a £550 option.

It has the same engine options as the Trail models, but they vary depending on the model and specification chosen, and have manual and automatic transmission options across the range.

Pricing for the Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail starts at £35,685 and £29,250 respectively, while the Transit Custom Active and Tourneo Custom Active start at £30,000 and £37,950 respectively.