Mutt Motorcycles announces new Razorback model

Mutt Motorcycles has revealed its latest custom model – the Razorback.

Based around a 125cc engine, the Razorback has been designed with a raised-up riding position designed to give a clearer view of the road ahead. The tank design takes cues from vintage motorcycles, while low-rise handlebars help to give it more user-friendly appeal.

The 18-inch wheels are given thicker tyres – which should help to provide a more comfortable ride – while a full stainless steel exhaust system with a ‘stubby’ silencer helps to round off the classic look.

The tank design is inspired by vintage motorcycles

Benny Thomas, Mutt co-founder and creator of the bike, explained that: “By locating all the electrics and battery in a neat little package underneath the seat and a narrow aluminium swing arm” it helps to leave a “beautiful wide-open space above the back wheel.”

Thomas added: “Oh, and the wheels are of course aluminium rims with stainless spokes, another nod to our custom bike-building history.

The Razorback’s upright riding position gives owners a clearer view of the road ahead

“As with all Mutt 125s, the Razorback is powered by our super solid four-stroke little black number and fed by a Delphi fuel injection system which in turn is fed by that narrow little tank

Power is sent through a five-speed transmission, while a mini custom speedometer gives clear information back to the rider. Flat-out it’ll do 70mph, while Mutt also provides a two-year warranty.

The Razorback is available in gloss red, silver or black and is priced from just £3,495. Having a 125cc means that the Mutt can be ridden on L-plates, opening it up to riders who are just starting out on the road.