The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S starts from £58,775

Published:

Mercedes has revealed pricing for its AMG GLA versions – and they’re not cheap.

Mercedes has announced UK pricing and specifications for the AMG versions of its GLA SUV – and they cost a pretty penny.

There are two AMG engine options, badged 35 and 45 S, with the latter being the fastest, most powerful version. Its 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 415bhp and 500Nm of torque, promising up to 29.7mpg and emissions of up to 224g/km CO2.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S
(Mercedes-Benz)

Pricing for this model starts at £58,755 and equipment includes 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, AMG Night Package, a high-performance braking system, twin 10.25-inch cockpit and media displays, and advanced sound system, an AMG performance steering wheel and sports seats.

Above this, there is a Plus trim, which starts at £64,775. This model gets adaptive damping, 21-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an aerodynamics package, panoramic sunroof, Burmester sound system and more.

If spending more than £60k on a crossover seems a bit much, AMG also offers an ‘entry-level’ version. The 35 starts at £43,565, with a Premium and Premium Plus trim priced from £46,065 and £50,000 respectively.

It uses a 302bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, and standard equipment for the 35 includes Mercedes’ latest infotainment system with voice integration, smartphone integration with wireless charging, privacy glass, heated front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, and extra AMG-specific equipment.

Both models are on sale now with deliveries expected to begin in the summer.

