Pricing and specifications for Mercedes B250e plug-in hybrid announced

Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing and specifications for its new B250e plug-in hybrid.

Priced from £35,280, the B250e utilises a 1.3-litre petrol engine linked to a 75kW electric motor and a 15.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack. When combined, the setup develops 215bhp and 450Nm overall which helps with a 0-60mph time of 6.6 seconds. Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes claims that the B250e can travel up to 42 miles on electric power alone, while fuel consumption sits at a claimed 235.4mpg, with CO2 emissions of just 27g/km. In terms of charging, it should take just one hour and 45 minutes to get the B250e from 10 to 100 per cent, though getting from 10 to 80 per cent can take as little as 25 minutes when using a DC fast charger.

The B Class hybrid can return up to 235.4mpg

Three specifications will be available from launch – AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus. The entry price point of £35,280 nets an AMG Line Executive, rising to £36,780 for the AMG Line Premium and £38,280 for AMG Line Premium Plus cars.

Even entry-level cars benefit from Mercedes’ full MBUX multimedia system, heated front seats, climate control and 18-inch alloy wheels. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also fitted as standard, as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

The hybrid B Class combines a petrol engine with an electric motor and batteries

AMG Line Premium cars benefit from an additional 10.25-inch digital cockpit – which replaces the traditional dials – while AMG Line Premium Plus vehicles boast features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and memory seats for both driver and passenger.

First deliveries of the B250e are expected to start this summer.