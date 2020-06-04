UK motorists to get seven-month extension for photocard driving licences

Drivers with a photocard driving licence which is about to expire have been granted an automatic seven-month extension in new rules announced today.

Those with photocards that were due to expire between February 1 and August 31, 2020, will now be granted an automatic seven-month extension from the point it was set to expire. Motorists will also be sent a reminder to renew before their extension period ends.

Drivers usually have to renew their licence every 10 years, with bus and lorry drivers renewing every five years.

The move, which affects 1.4 million UK drivers who would have had to renew their licences, allows motorists to make necessary journeys without having to obtain a new photograph in order to renew their licence.

The DVLA has stated that motorists over 70 who renew their licence every three years must continue to do the same, however.

Julie Lennard, DVLA chief executive, said: “This extension will make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photograph. This means as long as they have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

“The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends.”