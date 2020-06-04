Toyota unveils new Hilux

Toyota has debuted its latest Hilux, bringing with it a new look as well as the addition of a more powerful powertrain ahead of its on-sale date in November.

The design of the new Hilux marks quite the departure from the looks of the predecessor thanks to the introduction of a large, three-dimensional front grille and distinctive LED headlights.

A new exterior colour – Titan Bronze – has been added to the Hilux’s range of available shades, while 18-inch alloy wheels with a contrast machined silver and black finish are also an option.

A range-topping Invincible X specification has been added too. It receives a bespoke grille and front bumper, as well as a noticeable ‘Invincible’ logo across the rear door. Inside, the trim level brings its own instrument cluster design as well as dark chrome accents.

But even lower-spec pick-ups receive an eight-inch multimedia screen fitted as standard, and it incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity too.

Features such as air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors and a nine-speaker premium sound system are available as well.

Toyota has added a new 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine to the Hilux too, boasting 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Driven through either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, the engine can push the Hilux from 0-60mph in under 10 seconds – around 3.2 seconds faster than the 2.4-litre unit currently offered on the truck.

Despite this increased performance, Toyota claims that the Hilux will return up to 36.3mpg and combined CO2 emissions of 204g/km. These results, however, have been produced using older NEDC tests – Toyota says that updated WLTP data will be released closer to the Hilux’s European introduction.

The front and rear shock absorbers have been retuned to afford the Hilux a better ride, while the leaf spring design has been finessed to elevate the truck’s comfort levels even further.

In addition, the Hilux’s vehicle stability control has been updated, while a new tyre angle monitor has been used to give the Toyota even better off-road capability.